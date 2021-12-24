Friday Web Weather

One weather season ends, another begins. But the need for preparation is a constant no matter the date on the calendar. The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center reminds the public that hazard preparation is a year-round necessity, whether it’s ahead of hurricane season, which officially ended Nov. 30 and was the third most active season recorded, or the nor’easter season that typically runs from now to mid-March. As the colder winds blow, residents and property owners are encouraged to check supplies, monitor weather conditions, and take appropriate action if directed this winter.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO