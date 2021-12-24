Friday Web Weather

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleStormy weather will continue through early next week, with heavy Sierra...

KHQ Right Now

Sudden snow squall causes near-zero visibility

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service sent an urgent alert regarding a large area snow squall blowing in and causing near zero visibility from Spokane Valley, all the way to further east beyond Rose Lake, ID. Squalls are short, intense bursts of inclement weather that are known to cause...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Sunday Night Storm To Drop Several Inches Of Snow By Early Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm is rolling across Minnesota Sunday night, bringing widespread snow accumulation, plus slick roads and patchy, blowing snow through Monday morning. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow began falling in western and southern Minnesota just after 4 p.m. The system reached the metro just after 7 p.m., and is expected to leave 2 to 4 inches of snow by Monday morning. Central Minnesota is expected to get around 5 to 7 inches. That area, and the metro, are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Monday. (credit: CBS) The National...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Sudden snow squall causes near zero visibility

SPOKANE, Wash. – The National Weather Service sent an urgent alert regarding a large area snow squall blowing in and causing near zero visibility from Spokane Valley, all the way to further east beyond Rose Lake, ID. Squalls are short, intense bursts of inclement weather that are known to...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Snow Squalls And Dust Storms

DENVER(CBS4)- Our latest storm system moving across the state was strong enough to produce intense wind gusts of 50-80 mph. These winds fed super strong snow squalls and dust storms across the state. Travel troubles began early and continued in many areas of Colorado. A view of winter driving conditions on I-70 near the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels on 12/26. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Safety Closures Lifted On I-70 In Colorado’s High Country Snow squall warnings were issued from southern Wyoming down into northern Colorado. Here is one such storm across the Steamboat Springs area. steamboat snow squall A snow squall is an intense blast...
COLORADO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

TMCC campus closed on Monday due to weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Community College will have its web and web-live classes on Monday and remote operations will continue. However, all TMCC physical locations and its Child Care Center will be closed on Monday due to expected hazardous driving conditions.
RENO, NV
Cape Gazette

Preparation for extreme weather knows no season

One weather season ends, another begins. But the need for preparation is a constant no matter the date on the calendar. The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center reminds the public that hazard preparation is a year-round necessity, whether it’s ahead of hurricane season, which officially ended Nov. 30 and was the third most active season recorded, or the nor’easter season that typically runs from now to mid-March. As the colder winds blow, residents and property owners are encouraged to check supplies, monitor weather conditions, and take appropriate action if directed this winter.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Warming Temperatures Sunday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will arrive in the Chicago area Sunday night as temperatures warm. Sunday night’s low temperatures will reach 38 degrees. Temperatures Monday will warm into the 50s. Expect a little drizzle in the morning and then clearing skies. Tuesday will bring a wintry mix changing to rain. Colder air will move in Wednesday through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
KOLO TV Reno

Snow takes Northern Nevada by storm - literally and figuratively

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All this snow has taken Northern Nevada by storm, literally and figuratively, which created fun opportunities for some, but major inconveniences for others. “We’ve definitely seen snow like this but it’s been a while since we’ve been dumped on this bad,” said Lisa Aland who has...
NEVADA STATE

