NBA

Leandro Bolmaro coming off Timberwolves' bench on Thursday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Timberwolves forward Leandro Bolmaro will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Josh Okogie (conditioning) questionable Monday for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Okogie has cleared the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, making him eligible to return to the court. However, he's not a lock to suit up on Monday, as his conditioning level after the layoff still needs to be evaluated. Keep an eye on Okogie's status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
Leandro Bolmaro
Jake Layman
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
#The Utah Jazz#Fanduel
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA
Utah Jazz
Basketball
Sports
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA

