‘That’s Zeus’: Suit filed after lost dog with owner’s number on collar adopted

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kelly Davis
 3 days ago

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A Chicago woman who lost her dog nearly two years ago has sued a local shelter and Chicago’s Animal Care and Control, claiming the organization adopted the dog out without ever trying to track her down.

Karly Moran-West got Zeus, a golden retriever, when he was just a puppy. The two were best buds for six years, but in January 2020, Moran-West’s dad was watching Zeus when she was out of town and the dog escaped.

“He ended up getting out of the backyard and somebody ended up picking him up and taking him to Chicago Care and Animal Control,” Moran-West said.

Moran-West said she didn’t know her dog was lost for a few weeks, but once she found out, she jumped into action.

“I immediately made posters, I posted them all around the neighborhood, I would go consistently, almost every day I would call his name,” Moran-West said. “Finally somebody sent me a picture of Zeus with a family and I was like, ‘that’s Zeus right there.'”

Moran-West said Zeus was not microchipped, but he was wearing a collar with his name and her phone number embroidered on it.

“We know this because CACC’s records specifically noted that Zeus was wearing a red collar with the name Zeus,” her attorney Jonathan Rosen said.

According to a copy of CACC’s intake form, it states the dog was wearing a red collar with the name “Zeus” on it, which Moran-West believes is the same collar that had her number on it.

Zeus was then transferred to Fetching Tails Foundation, where he was reportedly adopted out.

The organization said they followed proper protocol, but cannot comment on pending litigation.

“He was my child and if your child was Adopted out to someone else I feel like you would probably do the same thing,” Moran-West said, “So I feel like you guys should have a heart and give me back my dog.”

Her attorney said they do not know who has the dog but are working to find out who the family is.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

