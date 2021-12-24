ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Omicron: Good news, bad news and what it all means

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is being hit by a tsunami of Omicron. Scientists, politicians and indeed all of us are grappling with what it means for our lives. Restrictions are tightening in parts of the UK and other European countries in order to tackle the new variant. There's a constant stream...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 28

Penny Tanyi
2d ago

solutions to the number game if you think you got Omicron don't get tested it's a wasted test anyway what is it going to tell you you got the cold big deal you already know that why waste your time and money on a test that doesn't tell you anything but gives them numbers to fudge and make it sound worse than it really is.

Reply(2)
10
Pzkfw43
1d ago

It's called the common cold.....but now it's called covid, and used to sway power over the masses by the demoncrat party.

Reply
3
Guest?
13h ago

Omi testing is in place NOT BECAUSE OF PATIENT TREATMENT BUT TO FOLLOW TRENDS, WHERE Omi is being isolated AND HOW FAST AND IF IT IS CURRENTLY MUTATING. YOU ARE ONE OF THE REASON UNEDUCATED, ILLITERATES LIKE YOU SHOULD KEEP THERE MOUTHS SHUT AND LET THE PROFESSIONALS WHICH YOURE NOT! HANDLE THIS! NUMBERS ARE CRITICAL FOR FOLLOWING A PATHOGEN AND ITS PROPERTIES! YOU IGNORANCE PROPAGATES FURTHER SURGES...

Reply
2
