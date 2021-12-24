ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

2021 Holiday Program Schedule

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, our Christmas Day schedule is FULL of merriment and cheer! Let KDLG provide the soundtrack to your Christmas Day celebrations. A public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens...

