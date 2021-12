Several years ago, officials in Kankakee, a small town near Chicago, stopped a child from selling lemonade because she didn't have a permit. Hayli Martinez was 11 years old the day officials shut down her lemonade stand where she had been selling cups of lemonade for 50 cents each. They cited a lack of water and sewer service to her home, although she had made the lemonade using bottled water bought from the store.

