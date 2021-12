After making its New York debut in 2019, One Christmas Carol, a one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 holiday favorite A Christmas Carol, is back in the City for a limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s The Chain Theater. Originally created by Douglas H. Baker to celebrate the season with his family and friends, he then performed the solo show annually for fourteen years, beginning with its Las Vegas premiere in 1995. Currently, his youngest son J. Max Baker continues the now 26-year-old family tradition – which has been seen in multiple regional productions in the US and around the globe – following in the footsteps of his father and older brother Kellan. And One Christmas Carol is one long-standing tradition that no one should miss!

