ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Roger Stone seeks dismissal of riot suit filed by Capitol police

By ERIK LARSON
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Republican political operative Roger Stone asked a judge to throw out a suit filed against him by eight Capitol Police officers who allege he is liable for helping trigger the Jan. 6 riot by a mob of...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

A North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving earlier this month, according to prosecutors. Justice Department prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Fox5 KVVU

Roger Stone questions legitimacy of Jan. 6 investigation

Roger Stone called the inquiry into the Jan. 6 riot "Witch Hunt 3.0." Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone says he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

MAGA operative under fire: Roger Stone takes 5th in riot probe

Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone pled the fifth in a closed-door hearing before the January 6th Committee, refusing to answer questions about his attendance at pro-Trump rallies in D.C. the day before the insurrection. Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell is now appearing to reverse course on the probe and saying its findings are “something the public needs to know.” Dec. 18, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Roger Stone Stonewalls Congressional Committee On Capitol Riots

Roger Stone stonewalls a Congressional committee investigating the Capitol riots. Appearing before the House Select Committee investigating the chaos at the Capitol last January, longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone invokes his 5th Amendment right---refusing to answer any questions about the insurrection. He says he simply doesn't trust the Democrats. Stone says any implication he knew about or was involved in any way whatsoever is false. The House has voted to recommend former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon be held in contempt of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox5ny.com

DC to file civil lawsuit against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for Capitol riot

WASHINGTON - District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said the local government will file a civil lawsuit against the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and others they claim are responsible for the Jan. 6th U.S. Capitol riot. "They caused extensive damage to the District, our democracy and particularly the...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Stone
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

DC files civil suit seeking damages from Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for January 6 destruction

The attorney general of the District of Columbia filed a civil suit against dozens of members of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and the organisations themselves as the effort to punish those responsible for the shocking violence and destruction ramps up.While the House considers referring a second of former President Donald Trump’s closest aides for contempt of Congress after he ceased cooperation with the investigation into the Capitol riot, DC Attorney General Karl Racine announced on Tuesday that he would seek to force the former president’s supporters to pay for the damage they wrought on the nation’s capital.“I’m suing the...
LAW
Business Insider

An ex-Capitol police officer charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation just got a 'tentative' plea offer from DOJ

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Republican#Capitol Police#The Proud Boys#House#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Independent

Accused Capitol rioter asks judge for permission to use dating apps while awaiting trial

Thomas Sibick, the Buffalo, New York man accused of assaulting a District of Columbia police officer and stealing his badge and radio during the 6 January insurrection, has asked a DC federal judge for permission to participate in online dating forums while he awaits trial.On 26 October, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Mr Sibick released from the DC jail to 24-hour home confinement in the custody of his father, citing the “toxic environment” in the jail wing where many of the accused Capitol rioters who’ve been denied bail are being held and concerns that the roughly 40 defendants...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Laredo Morning Times

Congress votes to let Capitol Police chief directly call on National Guard, law enforcement after Jan. 6 riot

Congress on Tuesday passed legislation granting the Capitol Police chief power to "unilaterally" request emergency backup from the National Guard and federal law enforcement agencies, after lawmakers said the lack of authority had caused "unnecessary delays" during the Jan. 6 insurrection. The bill passed the Senate and the House of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy