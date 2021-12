In the red corner, we have Karen, weighing in at an even 135lbs and hailing from Florida. In the blue corner, we have Boomer who hails from Georgia and weighs in at 187lbs. And fight! The winner of this title fight gets to go to jail. Sadly, it was Karen vs. Boomer on a recent Atlanta flight and one of them did go to jail. We have the video.

TRAVEL ・ 11 HOURS AGO