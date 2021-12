Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board and reporters spoke with William Aila Jr., chairman of the Hawaiian Homes Commission and director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The interview has been edited for length and clarity, and some material will be used for related news stories. Aila began by noting that 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, which was advocated by Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole, a non-voting delegate to Congress from the Territory of Hawaii. The act, which calls for the administering of Hawaiian homelands for qualified homesteaders, was adopted in the Hawaii Constitution as a provision of statehood in 1959.

HAWAII STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO