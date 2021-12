A dangerous conspiracy theory from liberals is that Democrats are not causing inflation. Supply vs. demand is the root cause of inflation. So, what is causing inflation?. Government response to the pandemic is one cause. Conservative-led states tried to protect the most vulnerable while keeping the economy moving. Liberal-led states tended to shut down the economy. You can argue who is right, but I am not aware of significant overall differences in deaths per million people. Shutdowns cause shortages, which worsen inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO