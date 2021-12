COSMOPOLIS, Wash. — All the volunteer firefighters for the city of Cosmopolis will resign on Jan. 1, 2022, over a dispute with Mayor Kyle Pauley. In a letter announcing the mass resignation, the Association of Cosmopolis Firefighters alleged the department has "not been able to operate efficiently, or safely" during Pauley's term. The association also claimed Pauley removed necessary funding and leadership without communicating or putting plans in place to restructure the department.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO