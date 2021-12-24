ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-alarm fire breaks out on 16th floor of Upper East Side apartment building: FDNY

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Manhattan apartment complex Thursday night.

Officials said calls came in reporting the fire about 8:11 p.m. The fire started on the 16th floor of an apartment complex located on Park Avenue, officials said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

