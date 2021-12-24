ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

South Korea Ex-President FILE - Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives to attend a hearing on the extension of her detention at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 10, 2017. South Korea said Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 it will grant a special pardon to Park who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) (Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges.

The Justice Ministry said Friday that Park’s pardon is aimed at promoting a national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests.

Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected as South Korea’s first female president.

