ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

South Korea Pardons Disgraced Ex-president Park Geun-hye

By AFP News
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea has pardoned ex-president Park Geun-hye, the justice minister said Friday, in a dramatic reprieve for the disgraced former leader who was jailed for more than 20 years in a sprawling corruption scandal. She was...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

She fled North Korea, but South Korea put her in prison

SEOUL, South Korea — Song Chun-son, a duck farmworker, endured 2½ years in a North Korean labor camp and was later coerced to work for its secret police, the Ministry of State Security. Then she defected to South Korea in 2018, trying to start a new life here. She studied to become a caretaker for nursing home patients while working part time as a waitress.
CHINA
The Week

North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Park Geun Hye
Reuters

South Korea holds talks with China amid spat with Taiwan

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Senior South Korean diplomats held talks with Chinese counterparts on Thursday after a diplomatic spat with Taiwan over Seoul's cancellation of an invitation to a senior Taipei official to take part in a business forum last week. Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and aides conducted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Defectors from North Korea pray for resettlement victims

Eiko Kawasaki stood at the port of Niigata the place from which she left for North Korea more than 60 years ago, and tossed chrysanthemum flowers into the sea to pray for her peers who could not come back. Then she burst into tears.As a 17-year-old girl seeking a better life, Kawasaki joined a resettlement program led by North Korea that promised a “Paradise on Earth — where everything was supposed to be free and those with Korean roots like her could live without facing discrimination.Kawasaki was among some 93,000 ethnic Korean residents in Japan and their...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#Disgraced#Samsung Electronics
nhpbs.org

WHY SLAVERY? North Korea's Secret Slaves: Dollar Heroes

With the promise of payment and honor, thousands of North Koreans are sent abroad, only to find themselves under constant surveillance and working in harsh conditions - with wages transferred to the government. The film shows how the country and globalization have made a pact: underpaid workers toil for the dictator's nuclear program while the United Nations and the European Union look away.
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Times

North Korea more isolated and unpredictable

During his 10 years of authoritarian rule in North Korea, its leader, Kim Jong-un, failed to accomplish his two primary objectives: normalization of relations with the U.S. and acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear weapons state. When Mr. Kim took over from his father, Kim Jong-il, who died of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Samsung
Sand Hills Express

What has a decade under Kim Jong Un done for North Korea?

Seoul — As Kim Jong Un walked with the car carrying the coffin of his father, former North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il, the public displays of grief by mourners lining the funeral procession route would have reminded him that he had big shoes to fill. But a decade...
WORLD
The Independent

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

Japan s Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan The 1.1% budget increase for the year beginning in April is the 10th consecutive defense spending increase and is in line with Japan’s pledge to the United States to strengthen its own defense capabilities to tackle increasingly challenging security issues in the region.The budget, which still needs...
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan won’t send delegation of ministers to represent government at Beijing Games

Japan, on Friday, announced that it won’t send a delegation of ministers representing the government to the Beijing Olympics but said that the country’s several Olympic committee presidents shall go.The move comes after the US White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China because of concerns about Beijing’s human rights record.Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told the media on Friday that “we have no plans to send a government delegation.”However, he added the Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto, Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita, and president of Japan’s Paralympic Committee Kazuyuki...
CHINA
beef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In North Korea

Rice was the most produced food commodity in North Korea in 2019 followed by corn and fresh vegetables. North Korea produced more than 2.8 million metric tons of rice in 2019. North Korea produced more than 1 million metric tons of 4 different food commodities in 2019. North Korea, officially...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cambodia’s ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen’s son as future leader

Cambodia’s ruling party has endorsed the current prime minister’s son as the future leader of the country.The central committee of the Cambodia People’s Party (CPP), which has ruled the southeast country for a long time, unanimously voted to endorse 69-year-old Hun Sen’s eldest son 44-year-old Hun Manet as the “future prime minister” of the country.Hun Sen has been in power for almost 37 years in Cambodia and is one of the world’s longest serving leaders.Hun Sen had, earlier this month, defended dynastic politics and endorsed his son as the future leader of the country.“I announce today that I support my...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Japan Executes Three On Death Row, First Since 2019: Media

Japan on Tuesday executed three prisoners on death row, the first since December 2019, local media reported citing unnamed sources including from the justice ministry. The executions were the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in October and won a general election the same month. When contacted...
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy