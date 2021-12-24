South Korea Pardons Disgraced Ex-president Park Geun-hye

Eiko Kawasaki stood at the port of Niigata the place from which she left for North Korea more than 60 years ago, and tossed chrysanthemum flowers into the sea to pray for her peers who could not come back. Then she burst into tears.As a 17-year-old girl seeking a better life, Kawasaki joined a resettlement program led by North Korea that promised a “Paradise on Earth — where everything was supposed to be free and those with Korean roots like her could live without facing discrimination.Kawasaki was among some 93,000 ethnic Korean residents in Japan and their...

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO