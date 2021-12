Well, this is a surprise to be sure, Sony has just renewed the trademark for its divisive third-person shooter The Order: 1886. Released way back in 2015, The Order: 1886 was highly anticipated but ultimately missed the mark on release. There’s no doubt that The Order: 1886 had its fans and it was a visual showcase for the PlayStation 4 and its capability for stunning graphics. While the game was praised for its visuals it also received a lot of criticism for its lack of gameplay and short duration, with some considering it to be more like an interactive movie than a game.

