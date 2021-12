Sleep is for the weak – at least, that’s the mantra I chant to myself every time I pull an all-nighter because my story ideas refuse to write themselves during normal daylight hours. My mom is an artist, and when I was a kid, I remember there would be times during the summer or autumn months when I’d barely see her because she’d be heading out to the garage at 11 pm – giant pot of coffee in hand – to paint until 6 in the morning when she’d come in, get me ready for school, then sleep the rest of the day before repeating the cycle. This usually lasted just a week or two, and then she’d go back to being a “normal” mom.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO