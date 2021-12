Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's a hot holiday gift this year—but it's not a toy or an X box. What your nearest and dearest want most this year is likely a stash of at-home COVID tests. Though they were relatively easy to find just a few short months ago, the sudden emergence of Omicron at the same time millions of people were gearing up to travel for the holidays has created a perfect storm for anyone hoping to score a test. That's meant strict limits on how many you can buy at a time, sold out shelves across the country, and more questions than answers for would-be travelers wondering if it's safe to do so. Here's what we know about the state of testing right now.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO