Music

Ex-Mumford & Sons Member Winston Marshall Reveals His Post-Band Project

By Katrina Nattress
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Over the summer, Winston Marshall announced he was permanently leaving Mumford & Sons after receiving backlash for praising right-wing journalist Andy Ngo 's controversial book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy in a since-deleted tweet.

Though the banjoist has been quiet on the musical front since quitting the band, he did reveal a new project he's launching next year: The "Marshall Matters" podcast.

In a tweet announcing the "exciting personal news," Marshall explained that he would be "interviewing people across the creative industries to find out what indeed is the state of the arts."

"This is gonna be fun," he wrote.

See his post below.

After announcing his departure from the band, Marshall detailed how "internet mobs" went after the other members of Mumford & Sons. “What was sort of unpleasant about it is that they went for my bandmates, they went for my friends, and that’s not fair on them because it’s got nothing to do with them,” he explained. “But in the public eye we were a unit and that’s, I suppose, what these internet mobs do. They go for all those people around you and that’s, I think, what was so troubling for me about the experience, was to see my friends getting dragged under the bus with me, which is not fair on them.”

Despite it all, Marshall said his bandmates were “so sweet and stood by me and invited me to continue."

“They’ve been perfectly honourable throughout and I’m very grateful for that,” he added. “I still, sort of, obviously regret that this situation even came about and, with hindsight, it was a foolish tweet to have made."

