SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

 3 days ago

South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges.

The Justice Ministry said Friday that Park’s pardon is aimed at promoting a national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests.

Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected as South Korea’s first female president.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

