(CBS4) — Health care workers need to be cared for as well, particularly when it comes to their mental health. At Denver Health they do this through a program called Resilience in Stressful Events, or RISE for short. (credit: CBS) “The best mitigation for a traumatic experience is human connection,” said Denver Health RISE strategist and psychotherapist, Maria Gonsalves Schimpf. About 300 workers visit the drop-in center daily. There they can grab a cup of coffee, get a massage, or even play their favorite tunes. The goal is to create a safe space for physical and emotional support. (credit: CBS) “Any of our personnel can...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO