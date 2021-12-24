ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SNAP: Benefits increasing in January

By The Chief
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that most Oregonian’s who receive increased emergency SNAP benefits will continue to receive them in January. The ODHS said approximately 382,000 SNAP households will...

