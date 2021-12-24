SNAP: Benefits increasing in January

Food insecurity is one of the biggest hurdles that our most vulnerable neighbors face daily — something that gets especially challenging around the holidays. With schools closed for winter break, many families are left without a regular source of meals for their children through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National School Lunch Program. And for seniors, the cold weather makes it difficult to travel to food pantries, especially if they don’t have easy access to transportation. According to the USDA, nearly 11% of Americans experienced food insecurity in 2020.

