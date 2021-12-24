ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Emergence of the topological Hall effect in a tetragonal compensated ferrimagnet MnPdGa

By Won-Young Choi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTopological spin textures such as magnetic skyrmions have attracted considerable interest due to their potential application in spintronic devices. However, there still remain several challenges to overcome before their practical application, for instance, achieving high scalability and thermal stability. Recent experiments have proposed a new class of skyrmion materials in the...

General construction and topological classification of crystalline flat bands

Exotic phases of matter can emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Materials that have non-dispersing bands in their electronic band structure, such as twisted bilayer graphene, are prime candidates for strongly interacting physics. However, existing theoretical models for obtaining these 'flat bands' in crystals are often too restrictive for experimental realizations. Here we present a generic theoretical technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat-band models in the literature and is applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin"“orbit coupling. Using topological quantum chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands. We also derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1,651 Shubnikov space groups.
MATHEMATICS
Structural architecture of the human NALCN channelosome

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Depolarizing sodium (Na+) leak currents carried by the NALCN...
SCIENCE
Giant nonlinear Hall effect in twisted bilayer WTe

In a system with broken inversion symmetry, a second-order nonlinear Hall effect can survive even in the presence of time-reversal symmetry. In this work, we show that a giant nonlinear Hall effect can exist in twisted bilayer WTe2 system. The Berry curvature dipole of twisted bilayer WTe2 (Î¸"‰="‰29.4Â°) can reach up to ~1400"‰Ã…, which is much larger than that in previously reported nonlinear Hall systems. In twisted bilayer WTe2 system, there exist abundant band anticrossings and band inversions around the Fermi level, which brings a complicated distribution of Berry curvature, and leads to the nonlinear Hall signals that exhibit dramatically oscillating behavior in this system. Its large amplitude and high tunability indicate that the twisted bilayer WTe2 can be an excellent platform for studying the nonlinear Hall effect.
PHYSICS
Quantum anomalous Hall effect with a permanent magnet defines a quantum resistance standard

The quantum anomalous Hall effect (QAHE)1,2,3,4,5,6 is a transport phenomenon where the Hall resistance is quantized to the von Klitzing constant due to the spontaneous magnetization of a ferromagnetic material even at zero magnetic field. Similar to the quantum Hall effect (QHE) under strong magnetic fields, the quantized Hall resistance of QAHE is supposed to be universal, independent of the details in the experimental realization7,8. However, the quantization accuracy of QAHE reported so far9,10,11 is much poorer than that of QHE. Here we demonstrate a precision of 10"‰parts per billion of Hall resistance quantization in QAHE. By directly comparing QAHE with QHE, we confirm that the quantization accuracy of QAHE satisfies the required level as a primary standard of electric resistance. We achieve this high accuracy of quantization by using a weak magnetic field supplied by a permanent disc magnet to align the magnetization domains. Our findings establish a milestone for developing a quantum resistance standard without strong magnetic fields.
PHYSICS
A room-temperature gate-tunable bipolar valley Hall effect in molybdenum disulfide/tungsten diselenide heterostructures

Two-dimensional semiconductors have a valley degree of freedom that could be used as a platform for future optoelectronic devices. The valley Hall effect, caused by electrons in different valleys having opposite Berry curvatures, is important for making such devices, but has only been reported with plasmonic structures or at cryogenic temperatures, limiting practical application. Here we report the observation of the valley Hall effect at room temperature in a molybdenum disulfide/tungsten diselenide van der Waals heterostructure. We show that the magnitude and polarity of the valley Hall effect in the heterostructure are gate tunable, which can be attributed to the contribution of the opposite valley Hall effect from electrons and holes in different layers. We use this gate tunability to create a bipolar valleytronic transistor.
SCIENCE
Quantum anomalous Hall effect from intertwined moirÃ© bands

Electron correlation and topology are two central threads of modern condensed matter physics. Semiconductor moirÃ© materials provide a highly tuneable platform for studies of electron correlation1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12. Correlation-driven phenomena, including the Mott insulator2,3,4,5, generalized Wigner crystals2,6,9, stripe phases10 and continuous Mott transition11,12, have been demonstrated. However, non-trivial band topology has remained unclear. Here we report the observation of a quantum anomalous Hall effect in AB-stacked MoTe2 /WSe2 moirÃ© heterobilayers. Unlike in the AA-stacked heterobilayers11, an out-of-plane electric field not only controls the bandwidth but also the band topology by intertwining moirÃ© bands centred at different layers. At half band filling, corresponding to one particle per moirÃ© unit cell, we observe quantized Hall resistance, h/e2 (with h and e denoting the Planck's constant and electron charge, respectively), and vanishing longitudinal resistance at zero magnetic field. The electric-field-induced topological phase transition from a Mott insulator to a quantum anomalous Hall insulator precedes an insulator-to-metal transition. Contrary to most known topological phase transitions13, it is not accompanied by a bulk charge gap closure. Our study paves the way for discoveryÂ of emergent phenomena arising from the combined influence of strong correlation and topology in semiconductor moirÃ© materials.
PHYSICS
Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
CHEMISTRY
Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
SCIENCE
Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
SCIENCE
Exploring the potential of moringa leaf extract as bio stimulant for improving yield and quality of black cumin oil

The history of plants to be utilized as medicines is thousands of years old. Black cumin is one of the most widely examined plant possessing naturally occurring compounds with antimicrobial potential. Foliar application of growth stimulators is a successful strategy to enhance yield and quality in many crops. A field study was planned to apply growth stimulator like moringa leaf extract on black cumin crop grown under field conditions using RCB design with three replications. All other agronomic inputs and practices were uniform. The treatments were moringa leaf extract concentrations (10%, 20%), growth stages (40Â days after sowing, 80 DAS, 120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80 DAS, 40"‰+"‰120 DAS, 80"‰+"‰120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) and two controls unsprayed check (i.e. no moringa leaf extract, no water) and sprayed check (no moringa leaf extract"‰+"‰water). Application of 20% moringa leaf extract at stage-7 (40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) had significantly increased plant height, branches plantâˆ’1, essential oil content, fixed oil content, peroxidase value and iodine value of black cumin oil over unsprayed control. Application of moringa leaf extract showed maximum results and improves growth and yield of black cumin when applied at 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing. As this study was only conducted using moringa leaf extract, it is advisable to conduct an experiment with various bio stimulants along with fertilizer combinations and growth regulators to check their synergistic effects for more reliable and acceptable recommendations in future.
INDUSTRY
Mechanisms and modulation of sepsis-induced immune dysfunction in children

Immunologic responses during sepsis vary significantly among patients and evolve over the course of illness. Sepsis has a direct impact on the immune system due to adverse alteration of the production, maturation, function, and apoptosis of immune cells. Dysregulation in both the innate and adaptive immune responses during sepsis leads to a range of phenotypes consisting of both hyperinflammation and immunosuppression that can result in immunoparalysis. In this review, we discuss components of immune dysregulation in sepsis, biomarkers and functional immune assays to aid in immunophenotyping patients, and evolving immunomodulatory therapies. Important research gaps for the future include: (1) Defining how age, host factors including prior exposures, and genetics impact the trajectory of sepsis in children, (2) Developing tools for rapid assessment of immune function in sepsis, and (3) Assessing how evolving pediatric sepsis endotypes respond differently to immunomodulation. Although multiple promising immunomodulatory agents exist or are in development, access to rapid immunophenotyping will be needed to identify which children are most likely to benefit from which therapy. Advancements in the ability to perform multidimensional endotyping will be key to developing a personalized approach to children with sepsis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Topological excitons

A condensate of excitons was theoretically conjectured in the 1960s but has been challenging to pinpoint experimentally. Evidence has now emerged that it could be the ground state of tungsten ditelluride, a rich topological material. For decades, the concept of an excitonic insulator has existed as a putative state of...
PHYSICS
Three topological features of regulatory networks control life-essential and specialized subsystems

Gene regulatory networks (GRNs) play key roles in development, phenotype plasticity, and evolution. Although graph theory has been used to explore GRNs, associations amongst topological features, transcription factors (TFs), and systems essentiality are poorly understood. Here we sought the relationship amongst the main GRN topological features that influence the control of essential and specific subsystems. We found that the Knn, page rank, and degree are the most relevant GRN features: the ones are conserved along the evolution and are also relevant in pluripotent cells. Interestingly, life-essential subsystems are governed mainly by TFs with intermediary Knn and high page rank or degree, whereas specialized subsystems are mainly regulated by TFs with low Knn. Hence, we suggest that the high probability of TFs be toured by a random signal, and the high probability of the signal propagation to target genes ensures the life-essential subsystems' robustness. Gene/genome duplication is the main evolutionary process to rise Knn as the most relevant feature. Herein, we shed light on unexplored topological GRN features to assess how they are related to subsystems and how the duplications shaped the regulatory systems along the evolution. The classification model generated can be found here: https://github.com/ivanrwolf/NoC/.
SCIENCE
Novel semiconductor gives new perspective on Anomalous Hall Effect

(Nanowerk News) A large, unconventional anomalous Hall resistance in a new magnetic semiconductor in the absence of large-scale magnetic ordering has been demonstrated by Tokyo Tech materials scientists, validating a recent theoretical prediction. Their findings provide new insights into the anomalous Hall effect, a quantum phenomenon that has previously been associated with long-range magnetic order.
CHEMISTRY
Role of the T cell vitamin D receptor in severe COVID-19

New research provides evidence of an impaired vitamin D gene signature in CD4+ T cells in patients with severe COVID-19. Mechanistically, it is shown that vitamin D alters the epigenetic landscape of CD4+ T cells, as well as inducing key transcription factors such as STAT3, BACH2 and JUN that reduce levels of IFN-Î³ and increase IL-10. These changes generate pro-resolving TH1 cells that may be beneficial in resolving or preventing severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
The mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2-an extensive review

Considering the urgency of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, detection of new mutant strains and potential re-emergence of novel coronaviruses, repurposing of drugs such as ivermectin could be worthy of attention. This review article aims to discuss the probable mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2 by summarizing the available literature over the years. A schematic of the key cellular and biomolecular interactions between ivermectin, host cell, and SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 pathogenesis and prevention of complications has been proposed.
CANCER
Photonics and the Nobel Prize in Physics

Giorgio Parisi recently shared a Nobel Prize in Physics for his contribution to the theory of complex systems. What is not well known is that photonics was crucial to validating Parisi's predictions. The Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 has been awarded to Syukuro Manabe and Klauss Hasselmann for "quantifying and...
CHEMISTRY
A superconductor free of quasiparticles for seconds

Superconducting devices, based on the Cooper pairing of electrons, play an important role in existing and emergent technologies, ranging from radiation detectors1,2 to quantum computers3. Their performance is limited by spurious quasiparticle excitations formed from broken Cooper pairs4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12. Efforts to achieve ultra-low quasiparticle densities have reached time-averaged numbers of excitations on the order of one in state-of-the-art devices2,12,13,14,15. However, the dynamics of the quasiparticle population as well as the timescales for adding and removing individual excitations remain largely unexplored. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a superconductor completely free of quasiparticles for periods lasting up to seconds. We monitor the quasiparticle number on a mesoscopic superconductor in real time by measuring the charge tunnelling to a normal metal contact. Quiet, excitation-free periods are interrupted by random-in-time Cooper pair breaking events, followed by a burst of charge tunnelling within a millisecond. Our results demonstrate the possibility of operating devices without quasiparticles with potentially improved performance. In addition, our experiment probes the origins of nonequilibrium quasiparticles in our device. The decay of the Cooper pair breaking rate over several weeks following the initial cooldown rules out processes arising from cosmic or long-lived radioactive sources16,17,18,19.
SCIENCE
Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE

