DEC. 18 - 24, 2021From migrants at a checkpoint at the Belarus-Poland border, to protests against COVID-19 measures in Bucharest to holiday celebrations across the globe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/ Read More Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo GalleryAP Week in Pictures: Europe and AfricaIn UAE desert, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO