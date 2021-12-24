ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playing with history in 'The King's Man'

'The King's Man' stars Ralph Fiennes and Rhys Ifans - who plays Rasputin - ponder director Matthew Vaugn's 'leisurely approach' to historical accuracy in the franchise origin story, set during World War One.
AP Top Stories

Here's the latest for Saturday, December 25: NASA launches $10 billion space telescope; Airlines cancel more flights; President Biden calls troops; Apparent shark attack kills surfer.
AP Week in Pictures: Global

DEC. 18 - 24, 2021From migrants at a checkpoint at the Belarus-Poland border, to protests against COVID-19 measures in Bucharest to holiday celebrations across the globe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Today in History for December 16th

The Boston Tea Party takes place; World War Two's Battle of the Bulge begins; Ludwig van Beethoven is born.
Today in History for December 13th

U.S. forces capture Iraq's ousted dictator Saddam Hussein; Authorities in communist Poland impose martial law; Union forces suffer defeat at the Battle of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Actor Dick Van Dyke is born.
Today in History for December 14th

George Washington dies at age 67; Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen and his group reach South Pole; Leaders of Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia sign an internationally-brokered peace treaty; Baseball's Roger Maris dies at age 51.
