Miami, FL

Suspected Miami serial killer targeted homeless people in murders, police say

 3 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — A suspected serial killer targeted homeless people in Miami, fatally shooting a man and leaving another critically injured earlier this week, and police believe he’s also responsible for another killing in October.

Police in South Florida say they have arrested Willy Suarez Maceo was initially jailed early Thursday morning on a trespassing charge, and police say they were planning to charge him with a count of murder and a count of attempted murder.

Police say Maceo who is a real estate agent is suspected in two shootings that occurred Tuesday night about two hours apart.

One victim survived, but the other didn’t.

Detectives say video surveillance footage placed Maceo’s car at one of the attacks, and then ballistics testing showed the same gun was used in both attacks.

