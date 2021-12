In 2021, Double Fine Productions released Psychonauts 2, which is widely considered to be one of the best games of the year. Fresh off the game's success, the Xbox-owned developer is apparently starting to look towards the future. On the company's Fig page, Double Fine revealed that members of the team have been splitting up into groups, to begin working on new projects for the future. That would seem to indicate that at least two more Xbox Series X|S games are currently in the works from the studio, but an exact number was not specified.

