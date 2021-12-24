Newsom appoints judges for Fresno and Kern County superior courts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom recently appointed two judges in the Fresno County and the Kern County Superior Courts.

Christie Canales Norris, 37 from Bakersfield, will serve as a judge in the Kern County Superior Court. Norris will replace Judge Lorna H. Brumfield after she retires.

Norris, a Democrat, has served as a senior attorney the Kern County Superior Court since 2018. Norris was also a Sole Practitioner from 2013 to 2020. Norris has a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

Charles J. Lee, 44, from Clovis, Calif., will serve as a judge in the Fresno County Superior Court. Lee will take Judge, Jane A. Cardoza’s place after she retires.

Lee, a Democrat, was the senior litigator in the Office of the Federal Public Defender, Eastern District of California since 2008 and has served many positions. She has a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.