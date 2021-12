When the NHL returns from its holiday break, teams once again will be able to utilize taxi squads of reserve players to help replenish rosters upended by COVID-19 outbreaks. The league is allowing its 32 teams to maintain a taxi squad of up to six players in order to make emergency recalls, multiple outlets reported Sunday. The system is expected to be in place at least until the All-Star break in February.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO