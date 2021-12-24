Jury finds Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

The death of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, in April 2021 sparked protests against the police even as tensions were already running high due to the murder trial of a police officer over George Floyd’s death a year earlier.Mr Floyd’s death in May 2020 prompted waves of protests across the US and had a profound impact on the Black Lives Matter movement globally – but nowhere has it affected communities more than in Minneapolis.On 11 April 2021, outcry again returned to the city after Wright was shot dead by officer Kim Potter in Brooklyn...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO