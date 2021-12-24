ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury finds Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile at Kohls, Rollie said she must’ve dropped her daughter’s list, but at the time she had no idea. The...

www.keyc.com

The Independent

Daunte Wright: Who was the 20-year-old Black man shot dead by Kim Potter in Minneapolis suburb?

The death of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, in April 2021 sparked protests against the police even as tensions were already running high due to the murder trial of a police officer over George Floyd’s death a year earlier.Mr Floyd’s death in May 2020 prompted waves of protests across the US and had a profound impact on the Black Lives Matter movement globally – but nowhere has it affected communities more than in Minneapolis.On 11 April 2021, outcry again returned to the city after Wright was shot dead by officer Kim Potter in Brooklyn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC13 Houston

Daunte Wright's parents speak out after Kim Potter verdict

The parents of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man killed by police during a chaotic traffic stop in Minnesota earlier this year, spoke out after a former officer was convicted of manslaughter in his death. Katie Bryant, Wright's mother, said she could "never forgive" former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYC

No verdict yet in trial of officer who killed Daunte Wright

Last week's severe weather tore through a historic farm in Kiester, even twisting its windmill. 11-year-old takes love of weather to next level, applies for KEYC opening. Parents Kiki and Josh Harbitz predicted their son’s passion long before he could even walk or talk. Dedicated bell ringer gives back...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Law enforcement responds to apparent standoff in Austin

While at Kohls, Rollie said she must’ve dropped her daughter’s list, but at the time she had no idea. The cause of the fire is still under investigation according to the BCSO. KEYC Thursday Evening Weather. Updated: 7 hours ago. KEYC Thursday Evening Weather. HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Reliving Minnesota...
AUSTIN, MN
kfgo.com

Woman pleads guilty to locking son in cold garage, 8-year-old died

MINNEAPOLIS – A Brooklyn Park woman has entered a guilty plea to manslaughter charges in the death of her eight-year-old son. Thirty-nine-year-old Tasha Tennin was accused of locking the boy in a cold garage overnight three years ago. The temperature was below zero and the child died. A few months...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fallriverreporter.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of popular Massachusetts radio personality

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a popular Massachusetts radio personality. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Friday the arrest of 29-year-old Justin Peckham of Boston in connection with the murder of Eric Christensen on December 8th in Hyannis. On that date shortly before 6:00 p.m., police received a 911 call for a medical emergency at 91 Oakview Terrace in Hyannis. Upon arrival, police observed 50-year-old Eric Christensen unresponsive on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Hyannis Fire/Rescue transported Christensen to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright s death.The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.The criminal complaint...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYC

Olivia man charged with 3rd-degree murder in drug overdose death

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Renville County charged an Olivia man with third-degree murder. The Renville County Attorney’s Office said it charged 37-year-old Bradley James Westphal with one county of third-degree murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in July. In the early hours of...
OLIVIA, MN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Police officer 'didn't want to hurt anybody'

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright told jurors at her manslaughter trial Friday that she “didn't want to hurt anybody” that day, saying during sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in a fellow officer's face.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KEYC

Police: No ‘obvious trauma’ in deaths of seven Minnesota people

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say preliminary autopsy results show seven people whose bodies were discovered inside a Minnesota home did not die from “any obvious trauma.”. Police say all seven victims, including three minors, lived at the residence in south Moorhead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in...
MINNESOTA STATE

