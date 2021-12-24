ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash involving SUV in Escondido claims life of motorcyclist

By City News Service
A motorcyclist crashed into an SUV in Escondido Thursday and died of his injuries at a hospital.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Hayden Drive, where Escondido police said the rider ran a red light at high speed.

Police said the motorcyclist was riding on the east sidewalk of Bear Valley on a Yamaha YZF450 off-road motorcycle, which police said is not street legal and designed only for off-road use.

As a Lexus NX 300 SUV with a green light was making a left turn onto Bear Valley, it was struck by the motorcycle, according to Escondido police Lt. Scott Walters.

The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he later died. The Lexus driver, identified only as a 30-year-old Escondido woman, was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Officer Pete McCollough at 760-839-4930.

