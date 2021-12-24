United Airlines cancels hundreds of flights for Christmas Eve due to omicron

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The day was anything but merry for many people trying to make their way home from Christmas at the Philadelphia International Airport. Sunday was forecasted to be the third busiest day of travel, and many passengers were frustrated as they tried to finally make their way home.
“Every flight is booked, every airline is booked,” one passenger told CBS3 Sunday, adding, “Leaving was horrible.”
Across the country, more than 6,000 flights were cancelled this weekend, as many airline workers were quarantined for COVID. That impact felt right here in Philadelphia.
The issues also grounded flights at PHL.
Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation's travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are likely to climb "much higher." Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has reported 52,105,779 infections and 816,535 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant bringing about a surge in cases as it quickly became the dominant strain in the country.
Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Sunday with thousands of flights cancelled, events scrapped and new Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic.
Some 8,300 flights have been grounded and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday through Sunday -- one of the busiest travel periods of the year -- with multiple airlines acknowledging that Omicron spikes have prompted staffing shortages.
Effects have rippled worldwide and the hurt was expected to bleed into the work week, with more than 1,100 flights already facing cancellations Monday and almost 300 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues cancelling Boxing Day football and rugby fixtures, and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of flights were canceled on Saturday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at Miami International Airport. According to airport officials, there were more than 20 flights canceled at FLL and at least 24 flights canceled at MIA as of 10:30 a.m. The coronavirus pandemic’s omicron variant is having an impact on crews.
More flights were canceled at Southland airports and around the world today, as a wave of cancellations over the holiday weekend driven by the coronavirus pandemic continued to inconvenience travelers.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky.
“This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said.
Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
