Missouri police arrested a woman accused of killing her boyfriend on Christmas Eve with a sword after the couple allegedly took meth earlier in the day. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a 911 call just after 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve for a report of suspicious activity at a home, according to police. They found a deceased man, identified as 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, in the basement of the home with multiple stab wounds.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO