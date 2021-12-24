ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History for December 24th

Highlights of this day in history: Apollo Eight astronauts orbit the moon;

Playing with history in 'The King's Man'

'The King's Man' stars Ralph Fiennes and Rhys Ifans - who plays Rasputin - ponder director Matthew Vaugn's 'leisurely approach' to historical accuracy in the franchise origin story, set during World War One.
AP Top Stories

Here's the latest for Saturday, December 25: NASA launches $10 billion space telescope; Airlines cancel more flights; President Biden calls troops; Apparent shark attack kills surfer.
Telescope to peer back to the dawn of the universe

The $10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope is about to take flight. NASA is entrusting the launch of the world's biggest and most powerful space observatory to its European partners.
AP's Moscow photo chief recalls Gorbachev resignation

AP's Moscow photo chief recalls Gorbachev resignation.
Space telescope launched on quest to see 1st stars

The world's largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to detect light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life.
AP Week in Pictures: Global

DEC. 18 - 24, 2021From migrants at a checkpoint at the Belarus-Poland border, to protests against COVID-19 measures in Bucharest to holiday celebrations across the globe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Today in History for December 16th

The Boston Tea Party takes place; World War Two's Battle of the Bulge begins; Ludwig van Beethoven is born.
Today in History for December 21st

Highlights of this day in history: Pilgrims land in Plymouth Massachusetts; Pan Am flight 747 explodes over Lockerbie, Scotland; Apollo 8 lifts off on first manned mission to the Moon; Actress Jane Fonda is born.
Today in History for December 19th

President Bill Clinton impeached; General George Washington opens camp at Valley Forge; Charles Dickens' novel "A Christmas Carol" is first published; Apollo 17 splashes down in the Pacific Ocean; 'The Music Man' opens on Broadway.
