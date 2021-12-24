ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Favorite Denzel Washington memes revealed by 'A Journal for Jordan' stars

Salamanca Press
 3 days ago

From #UncleDenzel to "I'm leaving here with something," Denzel Washington is a king of...

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

“A Journal For Jordan” Star Chanté Adams Stuns At Star-Studded Premiere

All eyes were on future Oscar-winner Chanté Adams at the star-studded world premiere of swoon-worthy Romantic Drama “A Journal For Jordan” that’s now playing in limited theaters ahead of its wide release Dec. 22. The incredibly talented actress stunned in a gorgeous Greta Constantine dress that...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Michael B Jordan
TVOvermind

Is Denzel Washington Close to Retirement?

It’s a question that a lot of actors have had to ask themselves at one point in their career, “Am I done?”. But one thing that a lot of fans either accept or don’t want to admit is that some actors, especially those that are as accomplished as Denzel Washington is, tend to look at their career in a manner that makes it clear that unless they feel challenged, there’s no reason to keep going. It’s not so much that Washington is ready to leave everything behind, but it does sound as though he might be interested in doing something else with his career, and eventually, acting might not be it. One has to remember that this individual has done just about everything he can, and has done it so well that people utter his name with a bit of reverence that makes it clear that he’s become a legend in his own time. The fact that he might want to step away from acting isn’t tragic, it’s a sign that he’s done everything he set out to do at this point, and he’s ready to take on a new challenge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncledenzel#Ap Archive
imdb.com

Michael B. Jordan on Getting Directing Lessons From Denzel Washington and Sparring With Jonathan Majors in ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan is preparing to make his directorial debut with “Creed III,” the latest chapter in Adonis Creed’s saga, which is set to hit theaters Thanksgiving 2022. When news broke that Jordan would take the helm of the franchise, in addition to starring as the boxing champ, the first-time feature filmmaker released a statement explaining why he wanted to take on the challenge.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Salamanca Press

Feelgood Entertainment Stories of 2021

From BTS breaking records to Broadway's return, here are some of the feelgood entertainment stories of 2021. (Dec. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3509348e67ad4b9abc8e5770de4160af.
TV & VIDEOS
Detroit News

'A Journal for Jordan' review: Denzel-directed romance sweet but stiff

In "A Journal for Jordan," director Denzel Washington fashions a romance so old-fashioned and teenage-crush giddy that it features a scene where the two main characters do the old "no, you hang up" bit from opposite ends of the phone line. That it works, that you can feel that these two truly do not want to get off the phone with each other, is a testament to Washington is able to build, schmaltzy though it may be.
MOVIES
Salamanca Press

Playing with history in 'The King's Man'

'The King's Man' stars Ralph Fiennes and Rhys Ifans - who plays Rasputin - ponder director Matthew Vaugn's 'leisurely approach' to historical accuracy in the franchise origin story, set during World War One. (Dec. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
MOVIES
Salamanca Press

On This Day: 21 December 2012

The video "Gangnam Style" became a record-breaker for PSY. (Dec. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5b55e043bb0648e79874a3151ffa5a8a.
TV & VIDEOS
Salamanca Press

ShowBizMinute: Didion, Noth, Bateman

Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87; Another woman alleges sexual misconduct by actor Chris Noth at Zoom conference with Gloria Allred; Jason Bateman named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year. (Dec. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CELEBRITIES
Hyperallergic

Denzel Washington Stars in a New Black-and-White Macbeth

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Years ago, This American Life host Ira Glass tweeted that “Shakespeare sucks” because of the supposed lack of stakes or “relatability” in his plays. This came as cultural criticism was beginning to consider “Who is this for?” a more important question than a work’s aesthetic value. But even putting aside how counterproductive it is for critics to treat art like a commodity, the comment irks because it’s plainly untrue. Shakespeare’s work is full not just of stakes but also questions of social relations, familial obligation, and free will, along with screeds against materialism and tradition. His characters are among the most multivalent and ambiguous in literature, permitting near-endless interpretive richness. It is a pleasure, then, that Joel Coen (working without his brother Ethan for the first time) has crafted an adaptation of Macbeth that highlights Shakespeare’s achievements rather than the cleverness of its own interpretations. Coen’s choices augment the paranoia that permeates the play, but reflect back on the source material rather than overwhelm it.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy