ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Available Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Green (ankle) will be available for Thursday's contest against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamychal Green
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Hornets
NESN

Jalen Rose Issues Warning To Celtics About Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Lakers Reportedly Signing 2 New Players

The wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the NBA continues to alter rosters around the league. On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two new players on 10-day hardship deals. With several players currently in health and safety protocols, the team will add Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.
NBA
CBS Sports

Snowing in Seattle: Seahawks, Bears appear headed for third-ever snow game at Lumen Field

It's snowing in Seattle. It's looking likely that for just the third time ever, the Seahawks will play on snow inside Lumen Field for Sunday's game between Seattle and the Chicago Bears. There was a winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Washington in the hours prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. kickoff. The warning will be into effect until 3 p.m. PST.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy