ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

United, Delta Airlines Axe Nearly 200 Christmas Eve Flights Over Omicron-Related Staffing Shortages

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

United Airlines preemptively canceled more than a hundred flights scheduled for Friday, the company said on Thursday. The airline’s statement acknowledged...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Christmas Eve#Omicron#Covid#Delta Airlines Axe
Click10.com

Dozens of flights canceled in South Florida: More than 20 at FLL, at least 24 at MIA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of flights were canceled on Saturday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at Miami International Airport. According to airport officials, there were more than 20 flights canceled at FLL and at least 24 flights canceled at MIA as of 10:30 a.m. The coronavirus pandemic’s omicron variant is having an impact on crews.
FLORIDA STATE
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Boeing 767 Disconnects From Tug In Santiago

On December 24, a United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER was disconnected from its tug while being moved in Santiago de Chile International Airport (SCL). The aircraft kept on moving freely through the airport, as can be seen in a video uploaded to social media. What happened?. Simple Flying reached United Airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Struggling Airlines Cancel Nearly 1,000 Christmas Day Flights

Winter weather and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus led to the cancellation of 957 flights on Christmas Day after 690 flights were scrapped on Christmas Eve, leaving many would-be holiday makers stranded. Delta cancelled 344 of 3,000 flights due to both bad weather and staff shortages as pilots and crew members were forced into quarantines. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United spokesperson Maddie King said. “We are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.” Reuters reports that more than 2,700 flights were cancelled globally, according to the website FlightAware.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Hundreds of Flights Canceled as COVID Surges, Disney Travel a “Mad House”

The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for the travel industry, and this year, things have become especially chaotic with the recent surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, major airlines are canceling hundreds of flights nationwide, leading to complete chaos for travelers, including some...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds Of Flights Canceled Due To COVID-19, Omicron Variant

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds of flights were canceled Friday due to staffing issues from COVID -19. Airlines including Delta, United Airlines, and others say the Omicron variant is putting staffing levels under pressure. The cancellations hit as the world enters its third year of disruptions, lockdowns, and restrictions. In the last week, the average daily COVID-19 cases are up 45 percent as the Omicron variant spreads nationwide. At last check, 62 flights were canceled at O’Hare and one at Midway airports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver Christmas gut punch

Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Sunday with thousands of flights cancelled, events scrapped and new Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. Some 8,300 flights have been grounded and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday through Sunday -- one of the busiest travel periods of the year -- with multiple airlines acknowledging that Omicron spikes have prompted staffing shortages. Effects have rippled worldwide and the hurt was expected to bleed into the work week, with more than 1,100 flights already facing cancellations Monday and almost 300 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues cancelling Boxing Day football and rugby fixtures, and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Flight Cancellations, Delays Frustrate Travelers Passing Through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The day was anything but merry for many people trying to make their way home from Christmas at the Philadelphia International Airport. Sunday was forecasted to be the third busiest day of travel, and many passengers were frustrated as they tried to finally make their way home. “Every flight is booked, every airline is booked,” one passenger told CBS3 Sunday, adding, “Leaving was horrible.” Across the country, more than 6,000 flights were cancelled this weekend, as many airline workers were quarantined for COVID. That impact felt right here in Philadelphia. The issues also grounded flights at PHL. “We were already here...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy