With a diagnosis of diabetes comes an almost immediate enrollment into carb school. Suddenly, you're learning which foods have high or low amounts of carbohydrates, how your body processes carbs, how to count carbs and perhaps even how to dose insulin according to your carb intake. But a lesson that's often missing is the one where you learn that carbs aren't all equal – and they aren't all bad.

NUTRITION ・ 13 DAYS AGO