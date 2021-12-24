ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump Blames 'Cancel Culture' for Dearth of Opponents to Debate Him on 2020 Election

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"This is Cancel Culture," Trump said of his inability to find "one credible person" to debate him over 2020 election fraud...

CAM
3d ago

Sometimes when dealing with toddlers, you just have to ignore them and let screamers scream. Only when they are ignored do they finally cry themselves to sleep and shut up.

Viva Satire !
3d ago

A Political Scientist responded that a "Debate to defend Election Fraud ", sounds like another opportunity for this Bullshxx Artist, to avoid providing actual proof in a Court of Law.

MARK HEILMAN
2d ago

A debate with Trump would just have him interrupting and lying, he would be like fox talking heads and just shout louder with no facts

