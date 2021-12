Marion James Bryan passed away on December 6, 2021. Mrs. Bryan, a permanent substitute teacher in the Bedford Schools until well into her 90’s, was a mainstay of the First Baptist Church of Bedford, and for many years was the congregation’s representative to Bedford’s ecumenical Easter Dawn service at Fawn Lake. A Bedford resident since 1957, Mrs. Bryan was a long-time member of the Bedford Women’s Club and the Bedford Historical Society. She is fondly remembered for her good cheer and gentle manner.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO