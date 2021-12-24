Police arrest suspect in shooting death of homeless man in North Long Beach

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 46-year-old homeless man who was found dead in a vehicle in North Long Beach Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:25 p.m. in the area of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place and found the body of Abelardo Ramirez Bonilla inside an SUV, police said.

Detectives later found evidence leading them to a suspect identified as 54-year-old Luis Barrios, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Police arrested Barrios on Tuesday during a traffic stop at 72nd Street and Orange Avenue. He was booked at the Long Beach City Jail on suspicion of murder and possessing a controlled substance for sale. His bail was set at $2 million.

While a motive remains under investigation, police said Bonilla and Barrios were “known to each other” and had been socializing that day and that the shooting possibly sparked from a personal dispute.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa or Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org

