I think that the Bedford Board of Health (BOH) should strongly consider revising its mask policy from a ‘mandate’ to a ‘recommendation’. We are adults and free to make our own choices. Given the current death and hospitalization rates in Massachusetts, the choice to wear a mask or have one’s family wear one, or as a business owner to require one’s patrons or employees to wear one should be left up to them. That’s their choice and ours as Americans.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 19 DAYS AGO