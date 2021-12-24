Derrick Rose’s absence creates opportunity for other Knicks to increase role

Tom Thibodeau always preaches the importance of someone on the Knicks taking advantage of opportunities and filling in whenever a teammate is sidelined, whether it’s four-time All-Star Kemba Walker or little-used rookies near the end of the bench.

Derrick Rose’s absence for at least the next eight weeks following ankle surgery Wednesday will test that mantra for a Knicks rotation that relied heavily on the former league MVP since he was reacquired last February for a second stint in New York.

“Super-important. He’s one of our leaders and he’s been playing extremely well, and we’re gonna miss him for sure,” Kemba Walker said of Rose after scoring 44 points in Thursday’s 124-117 loss to Washington. “But that’s the way this league works. … Next man up. I know everybody says that, but that’s just the way it is.”

The Knicks posted a 24-11 record last season with Rose — who previously had played for Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota — in the lineup. He also led the Knicks in scoring in the playoffs against Atlanta, before averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 assists in 26 appearances this season.

Derrick Rose’s (middle) absence presents an opportunity for other Knicks, like rookies Quentin Grimes (top right) and Miles McBride (bottom left) or veteran Kemba Walker (top left), to increase their roles.

“I think the record obviously speaks for itself, and then his impact on the floor,” Thibodeau said. “So it was not only what he did himself, but he brought the best out of the people around them. To me, that’s the mark of a great player.”

Rose sat out the Knicks’ previous two games after departing their Dec. 16 win in Houston at halftime. He had been dealing with ankle issues for multiple years ahead of Wednesday’s surgery, according to multiple reports.

With Nerlens Noel added to the Knicks’ COVID protocols list, Mitchell Robinson had eight points in 25 minutes in his first start in nine games since Dec. 4. He’d posted 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots in 25 minutes off the bench in Tuesday’s win over Detroit.

Mitchell Robinson finished with eight points in the Knicks’ 124-117 loss to the Wizards.

The Knicks signed five-year NBA veteran guard Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day hardship contract. House, who was waived by the Rockets on Dec. 18, played three minutes and did not score.