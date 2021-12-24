ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Governor Supporting Biden Vaccine Mandate

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she supports President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers. Her...

Fox News

Whitmer declares support for Biden vax mandate, flips stance that it would be a 'problem' for MI workforce

Embattled Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared her support for President Biden’s workforce vaccine mandate, flipping her previous stance on the issue. The Michigan Democrat said during a Wednesday Zoom roundtable with reporters that she believes the COVID-19 omicron variant is the harbinger of "tough" times and praised the president’s vaccine mandate for large companies.
HEALTH
wirx.com

Whitmer Comments On Vaccine Mandates For Restaurants

It’s already happening in Chicago, with the Windy City soon requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine before people can enter indoor spaces like bars, restaurants, and gyms. Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked Wednesday by Michigan News Network if that could happen in Michigan. “I think it would be good...
CHICAGO, IL
State
Michigan State
wyo4news.com

Governor part of letter to Defense Secretary over National Guard Vaccine Mandate

December 14, 2021 — From Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s Office. Governor Mark Gordon and five other Republican governors signed a letter to the Secretary of Defense today asserting that disciplinary directives to National Guard members serving in a state capacity “are beyond (the Secretary’s) constitutional and statutory authority.”
HEALTH
Sheridan Media

Governor Gordon Leads Coalition Against National Guard Vaccine Mandate Consequences

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and four other Republican governors signed a letter to the Secretary of Defense Tuesday asserting that disciplinary directives to National Guard members serving in a state capacity “are beyond (the Secretary’s) constitutional and statutory authority.” In the letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the Governors note that the Supreme Court has affirmed “that the National Guard is under the command and control of the Governor of each state unless those members are called to active service under Title 10.” The letter requests the Secretary reconsider directives that dictate whether training can occur, setting punishment requirements and requiring separation from a state’s National Guard for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated.
SHERIDAN, WY
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
wirx.com

Petition Seeks To Overrule Governor’s Veto On Restrictive Voter ID Law

A petition from the group “Secure MI Vote” is aiming to circumvent Michigan’s regular legislative channels and pass laws restricting many residents’ ability to vote. Lawmakers passed changes to the state’s voter ID laws this year, but faced vetoes from the governor for requiring absentee ballot requests to include photo ID, and removing the option for voters to sign an affidavit attesting they are who they say they are.
POLITICS
wirx.com

Whitmer Comments On Omicron

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is again urging Michiganders to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get their booster shots. However, the governor has not yet announced any new mandates or health orders to stop the spread of COVID and the omicron variant. “Sweeping mandates are less likely to influence and encourage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Vaccine Mandate#Governor#Attorney General#The Associated Press
signalscv.com

Sulphur Springs district calls for governor to rescind future vaccine mandate

After hearing numerous concerns from constituents, the Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board approved a resolution asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to rescind the future COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which would affect children ages 5-11 in grades K-6. Also on Wednesday night, the governing board also conducted its annual reorganization, approved...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fox News

CNN floats possible replacements for Biden in 2024

CNN's Chris Cillizza on Monday published an article in which he names Democrats who could possibly replace President Biden in the 2024 presidential elections. Cillizza listed Biden's age and current political problems as the reason why he might be replaced on the Democrat ticket in 2024. "Combine President Joe Biden's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Man who interrupted son’s call with Biden to say ‘Let’s go Brandon’ says he is being attacked for an ‘innocent jest’

The Oregon father who interrupted a Christmas Eve phone call from President Joe Biden with a phrase meant to stand for a vulgar insult is now complaining about the criticism he has received since the incident. On Friday, Jared Schmeck and his children were connected with Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden after he dialed the phone number for the North American Aerospace Defence Command’s long-running Santa Tracker hotline. Norad’s Santa Tracker, a volunteer-run effort that purports to track the jolly toy delivery man’s airborne sleigh as he makes his way around the world each Christmas Eve, has in...
U.S. POLITICS

