Governor Supporting Biden Vaccine Mandate

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and four other Republican governors signed a letter to the Secretary of Defense Tuesday asserting that disciplinary directives to National Guard members serving in a state capacity “are beyond (the Secretary’s) constitutional and statutory authority.” In the letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the Governors note that the Supreme Court has affirmed “that the National Guard is under the command and control of the Governor of each state unless those members are called to active service under Title 10.” The letter requests the Secretary reconsider directives that dictate whether training can occur, setting punishment requirements and requiring separation from a state’s National Guard for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO