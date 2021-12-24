ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada Clears Covid-vaccinated Santa For Travel

By AFP News
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta has been cleared for travel in Canada's airspace after showing proof of vaccination and a pre-flight negative Covid test, the transport minister said Thursday. "This year, I'm delighted to clear Santa and his crew for travel in...

www.ibtimes.com

The Week

Israel unveils plan to ban travel to and from U.S., Canada, 8 other countries amid Omicron surge

Israel's government announced Monday that it will ban travel to and from the U.S., Canada, and eight other countries, mostly in Europe, amid the rapid global spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said the Cabinet had approved the ban, and a parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval, making it effective Wednesday.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Minnesota sends in the National Guard to save desperate nursing homes: Hundreds are given 'rapid-fire' training to fix care staffing crisis as Covid surges

Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Omar Alghabra
WWLP

Canada reinstates COVID-19 testing requirements for citizen travelers

ONTARIO (WWTI) — Canada has reinstated requirements for travelers across all its borders. In a notice issued on December 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada advised all travelers, regarding of their vaccination status to avoid non-essential travel internationally, including to the U.S. According to the PHA, this is in response to the Omicron variant […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Israel Expands COVID Travel Ban to US, Canada and Other Nations

Israel announced on Monday it had banned travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries due to the current coronavirus outbreak of the omicron variant. According to The Washington Post, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett revealed the decision following a vote by the country’s cabinet, and a parliamentary committee is expected to give its final approval.
WORLD
The Independent

Canada to pay billions to Indigenous groups for the decades many have lived with dirty water

Canada has approved an agreement worth billions to settle a class-action litigation related to safe drinking water in First Nations communities.In a statement on Thursday, the Canadian government’s Indigenous Services Canada announced that the Federal Court and the Court of Queen’s Bench of Manitoba approved a joint decision on the settlement. The decision follows the announcement of the terms of the settlement in July.Under the settlement, the government will give $1.5bn in compensation for individuals deprived of clean drinking water. It also promised the creation of a $400m First Nation Economic and Cultural Restoration and the creation of a First...
POLITICS
b975.com

Finland starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID

(Reuters) – Finland will from Thursday start offering COVID-19 vaccinates to children between 5-11 years of age, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said on Wednesday. The Finnish Health Institute earlier this month recommended that children aged five and over should be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they or someone in their household were at high risk of severe infection.
KIDS
The Independent

Public urged to work with contact tracing teams over Christmas period

People who test positive for Covid-19 over Christmas have been urged to work with contact tracing teams to help prevent the spread of Omicron The Public Health Agency (PHA) said there has been a significant increase in demand on its Contact Tracing Service (CTS) as the number of cases surge.Dr Elizabeth Mitchell, director of CTS said: “We know that the last thing people want to think about at this time of year is Covid-19, but unfortunately coronavirus doesn’t take a Christmas break.“The Contact Tracing Service won’t be taking a break either though, and we will be here to work...
WORLD
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
utv44.com

Urgent cares slammed Christmas Eve with people getting last-minute Covid-19 tests

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Urgent cares in our area were slammed on Christmas Eve as folks rushed to get a last-minute COVID-19 tests ahead of their holiday gatherings. NBC 15 called several urgent cares in Mobile and Baldwin county and in many cases, doctors were so overloaded with patients they couldn't break away to talk with us. Greater Mobile Urgent Care said on Facebook it's seeing high numbers of both COVID-19 and Influenza, which is the reason for those longer than normal wait times.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH

