Friday’s Pollen Outlook (12/24/21)

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm is rolling across Minnesota Sunday night, bringing widespread snow accumulation, plus slick roads and patchy, blowing snow through Monday morning.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow began falling in western and southern Minnesota just after 4 p.m. The system reached the metro just after 7 p.m., and is expected to leave 2 to 4 inches of snow by Monday morning.
Central Minnesota is expected to get around 5 to 7 inches. That area, and the metro, are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Monday.
(credit: CBS)
The National...
Comments / 0