ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Deja News Dec 19-23

By Mike Ciriaco
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago

Over the weekend, Spider-Man: Far From Home dropped in theaters. But I’ve you’ve been busy thinking about Tom Holland shooting webs, you may have spaced on some important news. Don’t sweat it, cuz Mike Ciriaco is bringing it back to you brain with this week’s DeJa News!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lO5lt_0dUzJPO500

SpcaLA offered holiday safety tips for pets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37puVV_0dUzJPO500

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, a renewable power company, secured 44 million dollars to support Riverside County wind development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHdjK_0dUzJPO500

Free metro rides will be offered on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqWNb_0dUzJPO500

Following a sanitation strike, Anaheim resumed it trash pick up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ytyc_0dUzJPO500

Due to a rise in Covid, many LA County holiday shows went on without live audiences.

We’ll be back next week with another Deja News. Until then, Merry Christmas, SoCal!

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Deja News Dec#Deja News#Covid#Another Deja News
realitytitbit.com

Is Heather Rae El Moussa pregnant after 'The Big I Do' wedding to Tarek?

Rumors surrounding whether Heather Rae El Moussa could be pregnant are doing the rounds, after fans watched her tie the knot with HGTV star Tarek. We debunked the rumors to find out what’s happening. The Selling Sunset cast member’s relationship to Flipping 101 host Tarek El Moussa has been...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway's golden years, dies at 80

Harvey Evans an actor, singer and dancer who had a knack for landing roles in the original Broadway productions of such classics as “West Side Story,” “Follies” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Gypsy ” has died. He was 80.Evans died Christmas Eve at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey, said Lawrence Leritz, a friend and Broadway actor, dancer, singer, producer and director. “He was dearly loved by the Broadway community. Very kind, embracing, funny and always had a smile on his face. I can never remember not being hugged by this loving man,” Leritz said.Evans was rarely cast...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Is Dynasty Readying a Big Return? Was Stanford's Exit Berger-Like? Hawkeye Reunion Green Screen? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Saturday Night Live, Dynasty, Emily in Paris and The Wheel of Time! 1 | Wouldn’t it have made more sense for Saturday Night Live‘s makeshift Christmas episode to front load all of its new sketches (as well as Weekend Update), before revisiting supposed classics? 2 | Was it a bit thematically on-the-nose that in TBS’ Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses quizzer competition, Hufflepuff came from behind to beat Slytherin? Were you hoping for a “flip of...
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson enjoys girls' night with lookalike sisters – see rare family photo

Rebel Wilson is getting into the holiday spirit with her loved ones, and delighted fans on Christmas Eve when she shared a rare family photo. The 41-year-old star looked the picture of happiness as she joined sisters Annachi and Liberty for a "girls' night" complete with matching Christmas pyjamas. The trio sat on a large white couch, smiling for the camera - and the family resemblance was plain to see! Rocking identical red plaid pajamas with black T-shirts, the trio showcased their identical beaming smiles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy