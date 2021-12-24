Deja News Dec 19-23

Over the weekend, Spider-Man: Far From Home dropped in theaters. But I’ve you’ve been busy thinking about Tom Holland shooting webs, you may have spaced on some important news. Don’t sweat it, cuz Mike Ciriaco is bringing it back to you brain with this week’s DeJa News!

SpcaLA offered holiday safety tips for pets.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, a renewable power company, secured 44 million dollars to support Riverside County wind development.

Free metro rides will be offered on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

Following a sanitation strike, Anaheim resumed it trash pick up.

Due to a rise in Covid, many LA County holiday shows went on without live audiences.

We’ll be back next week with another Deja News. Until then, Merry Christmas, SoCal!