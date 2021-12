BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Crime Stoppers held a press conference on Friday to wrap up its 40 cases in 40 days campaign and make an important announcement. Over the past 40 days, the crime stoppers program received 44 tips, which helped close 25 previously unsolved cases. Officials said one of the now-closed cases included a fugitive situation and was solved within hours of its posting.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO