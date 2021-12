‘Tis the season to be jolly – and Miles Sanders is making a lot of people look jolly stupid right now. The 24-year-old running back is snapping ankles, smashing records and shattering bad takes. Anybody skeptical about his skills will have to eat humble pie this holiday. Those who find fault with his fit for the Eagles’ offense will be feeling foolish this yule. And people who suggest he’s ill-suited for the city may find a dunce’s cap under the Christmas tree this year.

