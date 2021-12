We are in a full-on crisis when it comes to gun violence in Philadelphia. In the entire history of our city, gun violence has never been so widespread and relentless. I am the founder and chair of City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence, but I’m also a lifelong Philadelphian. This is a five-alarm emergency and it is devastating our communities. We absolutely must do everything within our power to stop it.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO