ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Neil Patrick Harris Comments on Missing Disney World’s Candlelight Processional

By Robin Burks
disneyfoodblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, we really missed the Candlelight Processional, which is one of the best parts of the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. The event, which has a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas while backed by a live orchestra and choir, is a must-see during the holidays at Disney World....

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Neil Patrick Harris’s Rainbow Suit Stole the Show at the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Neil Patrick Harris is teaching us all a lesson on how to steal the red carpet—and we're definitely taking notes. Last week, the How I Met Your Mother actor and his husband, David Burtka, attended the U.S. premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections in California. And while everyone was dressed to the nines, it was Harris's futuristic look that really turned heads. The 48-year-old stepped out in a fitting ombré suit from Berluti's Fall 2021 Collection, featuring Matrix neon-green hues with shades purple, blue and pink.
MOVIES
KXLY

Neil Patrick Harris wants to ride a unicycle

Neil Patrick Harris wants to learn to ride a unicycle. The ‘Matrix Resurrections’ star – who has 11-year-old twins Gideon and Harper with husband David Burtka – admitted mastering the one-wheeled vehicle is one of the things he has left on his list of things he’d like to accomplish.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Neil Patrick Harris says How I Met Your Mother character may be ‘offensive in retrospect’

Neil Patrick Harris says that his character Barney Stinson in the hit American sitcom How I Met Your Mother may be “offensive in retrospect”.Harris starred in HIMYM for nine seasons, which ran from 2005 to 2014. His character, Barney, was known for his brash, manipulative, and opinionated personality.In an interview with The Guardian, Harris was asked about recent criticism of the character, particularly Barney’s attitudes towards women and how he utilised forms of manipulation to woo potential love interests.Harris said that his personal take on the sitcom and Barney himself was “that it was not all real”.“The structure of...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Neil Patrick Harris might get his kids a tarantula for Christmas

Neil Patrick Harris has joked he might get his kids a tarantula for Christmas. The 'How I Met Your Mother' star - who has 11-year-old twins Harper and Gideon with his husband David Burtka, 46 - wants to step up his game after his children got a Golden Retriever puppy named Ella last year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Aspen Daily News

Parrott: Neil Patrick Harris saves Christmas

This holiday season has brought a wide range of experiences, on the back of a transformative year that for several months found me alternately living in my 4Runner, Central America and town, running the gamut from unemployment to big tech, sleeping bags in cars on country roads last fall to a bed in an Aspen condo this winter, with the jungle in between.
ASPEN, CO
theaureview.com

Interview: Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jessica Henwick on The Matrix Resurrections

Nearly 20 years after it was released, The Matrix still remains a culturally relevant blueprint for which other genre films are based on. Breaking boundaries and expectations in the decades since, with such bold efforts as Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending, director Lana Wachowski has returned to the very IP that launched a phenomenon with The Matrix Resurrections.
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Increase Your Chances of Seeing a Celebrity in Disney World

Guess what? Celebrities are sometimes just like us and they love Disney World, too!. And this is why you can often see celebrities hanging out in the parks, whether they’re there in an official capacity, or just having fun with family and friends, or celebrating a special occasion. But if you want to go celebrity spotting at Disney World, there are certain times you just might spot them!
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and How Lana Wachowski Has Changed As a Director

With The Matrix Resurrections opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting tomorrow, December 22nd, I recently got to speak with Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the interview, they talked about what surprised them about working with director Lana Wachowski, how she would lean into the spontaneity of the moment and not rely on storyboards, when they realized they were part of something special and a Matrix movie, and more. In addition, Groff talked about his first day of training when he watched Carrie-Anne Moss working on her big fight scene and how surreal it was.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Funhouse Farm#Disney World#The Dfb Newsletter
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Ears Have Finally Arrived in Disney World!

We’ve been knee-deep in holiday snacks, holiday merchandise, and holiday decor at Disney World. But in case you haven’t noticed, it’s almost the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. And we’ve been hunting for some new 2022 merchandise ALL over the parks! And we FINALLY found a pair of Minnie ears we’ve been looking for!
TRAVEL
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
Hello Magazine

Does David Muir have a partner? All we know

We know that David Muir has legions of adoring fans, but the question on all of their lips is, does he have someone special in his life?. The dashing World News Tonight host prefers to keep his life away from the cameras private, making it all the more intriguing to many.
WORLD
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Fans Talk Rip Unleashing Hell If He Learns Beth’s Secret

Shine up your boots and put on your best cowboy hat because another brand new episode of “Yellowstone” is nearly here. With the most recent episode, we have reached the midway point in “Yellowstone’s” fourth season. As we begin the back half of season four, we have more questions than answers at this point. One of the biggest questions we hope to have an answer to soon is just how Rip Wheeler will act when he learns Beth Dutton’s secret. It’s the subject of discussion in the latest “Yellowstone” Reddit thread.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Chrissy Teigen Shared A Pic Of Bathtime With Her Kids, And Of Course People Had Thoughts

It’s pretty much a given that having people look at you and share their opinions on your life and personal choices comes with being a celebrity. Those stars that choose to engage with the public on social media and share even more about who they are as well as the private moments in their life have even more of an audience when living their life. Chrissy Teigen isn’t typically one for hiding who she is or what's going on in her life, so of course people have thoughts when she posts. This is especially the case when it’s a pic of her in the bathtub with her and her husband John Legend’s two children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy